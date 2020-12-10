First Alert Forecast: Sunny & warm conditions continue...

After another chilly start, temperatures are warming quickly and will reach the 70s this afternoon! Although we’ll see plenty of sunshine today, clouds will increase by Friday morning ahead of our next cold front. Although a few showers will be possible tomorrow evening, the better chance for rain & a few rumbles of thunder will be overnight into Saturday morning.
Temperatures should be able to reach the upper 60s Saturday before quickly dropping behind the cold front and much of the day will be dry for any outdoor plans you may have. A cooler Sunday will be dry to start, but rain chances will move back in late Sunday into Monday.
Patrick explains it well, here:
Anticipate a winter-like start to next week before yet another quick-moving system is ushered in mid-week! Widespread rain is not anticipated with this, just a few showers.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.