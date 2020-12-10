COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases and 42 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 172,955 as of December 8.
So far, 4,083 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
