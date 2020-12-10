Consider This: Jackson’s Real Time Command Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is having the deadliest year in its history, with more than 120 homicides. Jackson is now rated one of the most dangerous cities in America.
To stop this tragic murder epidemic, the city needs to use every resource possible. One new weapon in the law enforcement effort is the Real Time Command Center. This new project will give the Jackson Police Department access to more than 1,500 cameras across the city.
Not only will the city have cameras placed across the metro, residents and businesses can also offer access to their security cameras as part of the new network.
And to anyone who is concerned about privacy rights, Mayor Lumumba pretty much puts that concern in its rightful place with this comment: “But if you commit a crime in the middle of Capitol Street, you didn’t intend for it to be private.”
Having the cameras online today may not stop a crime, but it can certainly help solve crimes quicker and get the people responsible for those crimes off the streets of Jackson.
As word spreads that someone is watching, maybe it will ultimately lead to a reduction in crime. The Real Time Command Center is an important, worthwhile investment and we are hopeful it will ultimately help Jackson become a safer place to live and work.
