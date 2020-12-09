Reeves says Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion still on the schedule

“That particular event, I would anticipate that a large number of them will not come,” explained Reeves. “What we’ll do is if we get to the point where there are more than 50 that have RSVP’d, we will space them out and say your time slot would be from 5:30 to 6 or from 6:00 to 6:30 or 6:30 to 7, so as to continue to ensure that we continue to adhere to the guidelines that we’ve put in place.”