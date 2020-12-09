Video of Biloxi train fatality appears to show accident, says coroner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was killed Wednesday when a train struck him in Biloxi has been identified.
John MacInnis, 58, died from blunt force trauma when he was hit by the train, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer on Thursday.
It happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive.
Biloxi Police initially said they believed MacInnis was trying to beat the train when he was hit.
However, the coroner told WLOX on Thursday that surveillance video from CSX shows a different possible scenario. According to Switzer, MacInnis is seen on the video coming out of the woods nearby on a frequently used trail. He reportedly turned to walk alongside the train, which was heading westbound towards Eisenhower Drive.
Authorities agree that the fatality was an accident and does not appear to be intentional.
Switzer says it appears MacInnis didn’t account for the three feet that the trains overhang on the tracks and was clipped by a train car.
His death is still under investigation.
