Hinds County deputies search for missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Jasmine Javonna Purvis.
She was last seen with an unknown man on Thursday, December 3, near the 1100 block of Carnation Street in Jackson.
Jasmine was reported missing by family members on Saturday, December 5.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jasmine Purvis are asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 601-974-2914.
