Budget committee recommends more cuts, impact on education

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are grappling with how to balance the state’s budget without cutting too deeply into an already strained education system.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, who chairs the 14-member committee making these financial decisions, told the Associated Press “It is a solid budget. It is responsible. It is staying within our means.”
But one group challenges the education recommendations by Mississippi Legislative Budget Office, slated for the next fiscal year.
“No teacher pay raise is included in the FY2022 recommendation, and the Department of Education budget, which includes literacy, professional development, and pre-k funding, is cut by 20%,” Nancy Loome, Executive Director, Parents Campaign said.
Loome says her grassroots network advocates for quality public education which takes funding that the state can’t afford to cut.
“Thousands of teachers have noticed that they remain the worst paid in the nation,” Loome added. “Many thousands of parents have noticed that our state was ill-prepared when the pandemic hit and kindergarten teachers have noticed that too many children arrive in their classes unprepared.”
There’s also uncertainty about how to award incentive pay to teachers in schools that are either high-performing or that have shown improvement. Incentive pay is usually based on school assessments, but those assessments have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendation does leave about $877.5 million in unspent money and Loome says it’s enough for legislators to adequately fund schools and give teachers a “well-deserved” pay raise, something Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he supports.
Education funding is based on attendance and this week, Mississippi Department of Education announced a drastic 23k drop in enrollment during this school year.
If attendance is down, enrollment will be too, which could also affect funding.
The amount spent per pupil for public elementary and secondary education (pre-K through 12th grade) is $5,829.35, according to Mississippi Department of Education.
In response, Leah Rupp Smith, deputy chief of staff for Hosemann said “we have been in conversation with school districts and our chairmen about enrollment fluctuations for weeks, and continue to consider solutions which will address this and other issues caused by the pandemic.”
Lawmakers say the proposal is a starting point for budget discussions that will happen during the three-month legislative session that begins in early January.
And while they hash out the budget, Nancy Loome said parent advocates will be hard at work.
“Our job is to ensure that legislators understand that our priority is our children,” Loome said. “And we aren’t willing to sacrifice their futures.”
If legislators stick to their schedule, all 122 House members and 52 senators will have a chance to vote on a final budget by early April.
See the full budget proposal here.
