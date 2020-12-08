Netflix spreading holiday cheer on Main Street in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - You might feel like you’re in a Winter Wonderland riding down Main Street in Natchez, Mississippi.
Streaming giant Netflix is sharing the spirit of Christmas in the town of about 15,000 residents, according to the last U.S. Census data.
The company put up holiday decorations there and in four other cities in the country, including Augusta, Georgia, according to the Associated Press.
Late Monday, workers strung wires and put up Christmas wreaths and ornaments on Main Street in Natchez as part of the effort.
The elaborate display features tall trees and big bushes adorned with lights plus what appears to be icicle lighting crossing over Main Street and a beautiful, tall Christmas tree at the end of the street.
Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbie Hudson said she doesn’t know why the company selected Natchez, but officials are grateful.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.