Eagle Scout builds COVID-19 proof hugging booths for seniors

Yazoo, Miss. (WLBT) - An Eagle Scout is making the holidays a lot brighter for seniors in Yazoo City.
Cooper Williams built hugging booths for six Martha Coker Green House Homes as his Eagle Scout Project.
The virtual thank yous poured out on Facebook.
Executive Director Julie Hoffman said the hugging booths have made a huge impact on seniors and their families.
“We have been in lock down since March 15 and being able to touch families members with a big hug has been an overwhelming joy for them,” Hoffman smiled. “We are so proud of Cooper and so thankful he thought of us to make the booths which has put so many smiles on the Elder’s faces.”
Martha Coker Green House Homes offers skilled nursing care and short or long-term rehabilitation.
