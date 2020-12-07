Three more COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public Schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District is reporting three additional positive COVID-19 cases December 7.
One staff member at Clinton Park Elementary and two students at Clinton Junior High make up the cases, according to a district news release.
School administrators at both campuses have conducted contact tracing and have contacted parents of students in affected classes.
In all, 80 cases have been reported in the district since the start of school on August 13.
For more information, log onto www.clintonpublicschools.com.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.