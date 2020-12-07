Second sentencing set for Zebulum James Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man convicted of killing two women in Ridgeland, in 2015 will appear before a judge Monday for his second murder sentencing.
Zebulum James will be sentenced for the random shooting death of Kristy Mitchell.
The crime took place in a restaurant parking lot in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
The jury deliberated last week and found him guilty of capital murder.
Mitchell was from Missouri but happened to be visiting Ridgeland on business at the time.
Mitchell’s husband told WLBT that he’s ready for justice to be served.
James was already serving a life sentence after police found him guilty of shooting and killing 48-year-old Suzanne Hogan in what police called a shooting spree.
Hogans family spoke at the 2019 trial after Zebulum James was sentenced to life in prison.
Hogan’s father called James a worthless human being during Victim Impact Statements following the guilty sentence.
James admitted to firing the shots but maintains he was not in his right mind.
“To the family of the deceased, I am sorry and that’s not gonna bring your loved one back,” James told the Hogan family. “If I could take their place I promise you I would, and I might be joining them very soon.”
The convicted shooter’s apology to the family fell on deaf ears.
“You try to get sympathy because you don’t get to see your daughter,” said Arthur Hogan, Suzanne Hogan’s father. “We will never see our daughter again. Fact is, it’s a sad thing the death penalty was not sought in this case. If anyone deserves it, it’s you”.
Investigators say James has a mental illness but was ruled fit-to-stand trial in both cases.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.