OWN to feature successful, Jackson businesswomen in docuseries Jan. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You might see some familiar faces from Jackson, Mississippi on the Oprah Winfrey Network beginning January 15, 2021.
“Belle Collective,” the new series from the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi, according to OWN.
OWN add the women represent Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings–glass and otherwise–while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South.
OWN says they must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.
”Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.
According to Bossip, the cast will include the following Jackson women: Dr. Antoinette Liles, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Tambra Cherie, and Hamilton Davis.
