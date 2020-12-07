National Zoo extends panda deal with China through 2023

The current pair came to Washington almost exactly 20 years ago in December 2000 as a long-term loan. Three of their cubs have survived to adulthood and were each returned to China, under terms of the zoo’s agreement, at age three. The fourth cub, three-month-old Xiao Qi Ji (shee-OW-chee-jee), was born in August amid great fanfare and just took his first steps over the Thanksgiving holiday, Meyer said.