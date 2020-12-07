Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another frosty night and morning are heading our way with low temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs will rebound to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s. Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with partly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees or in the 70s. The next front will move in here Friday night and Saturday giving us a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, and rainfall amounts are expected to amount to less than an inch. While highs may reach the 60s Saturday, Sunday will turn sharply cooler again with highs in the 50s and sunshine returning. Normal high this time of year is 60 degrees and the normal low is 39. Today’s high reached 55 degrees after a morning low of 32. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 4:55pm.