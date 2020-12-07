JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate, and prep levels.
“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at Thee I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”
The staff includes:
Michael Pollack – Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
Dennis Thurman – Defensive Coordinator
Mike Markuson – Offensive Line Coach
Alan Ricard – Special Teams
Gary Harrell – Running Backs
Kevin Mathis – Defensive Backs
Andre Hart – Linebackers
Jeff Weeks – Defensive Line
TC Taylor – Tight Ends
Otis Riddley – Recruiting Coordinator
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.