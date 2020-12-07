JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | December 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate, and prep levels.

“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at Thee I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”

The staff includes:

Michael Pollack – Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

Dennis Thurman – Defensive Coordinator

Mike Markuson – Offensive Line Coach

Alan Ricard – Special Teams

Gary Harrell – Running Backs

Kevin Mathis – Defensive Backs

Andre Hart – Linebackers

Jeff Weeks – Defensive Line

TC Taylor – Tight Ends

Otis Riddley – Recruiting Coordinator

