JPD: Pedestrian hit on I-55 was armed with handgun and rifle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a pedestrian killed recently on I-55 was in possession of an assault rifle and handgun when he was hit by a vehicle.
“A 22-caliber assault rifle was recovered, and a backpack with a 25-caliber handgun,” said JPD spokesman Sam Brown.
On Wednesday, December 2, police were called to Northeast Jackson, after a caller reported a man walking along the I-55 frontage road armed with a weapon.
Brown said it was likely the assault rifle that was seen when the person called into dispatch.
When police arrived, the man, who was identified as Joshua Robinson, fled on foot onto the interstate, where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the south-bound lane, authorities say.
“The call came in as a man with a gun,” Brown said. “When the officer got there, to the call, he took off running. He ran out in traffic.”
The incident occurred around rush hour, near Briarwood Drive.
Traffic was blocked temporarily as medical responders attended to Robinson.
Police also searched the highway for additional weapons, Brown said.
Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed on Friday that the individual had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Brown said he was not sure if Robinson died as a result of the gunshot or the crash. The cause of death has not been determined.
It was not known when Robinson sustained the injury.
He said that from surveillance video, it did not appear that police fired any shots.
“As far as I know, there were no shots fired from an officer,” Brown said. “If he had a gunshot, it was self-inflicted.”
A toxicology analysis was being conducted by the state crime lab.
Grisham-Stewart wasn’t immediately available for additional comment Monday.
Authorities were not sure why Robinson fled.
