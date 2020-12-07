First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Monday; gradually warmer this week

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Cool & breezy. Highs: 52-57.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 29-34.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs: 57-63.
MONDAY: Starting off the new work and school week – expect sunshine to greet you heading out the door amid a cool northerly breeze in the wake of our Sunday cloud and shower creator. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s generally. Breezes will relax overnight – amid clear skies, we’ll drop into the 30s; a few upper 20s possible north of Metro Jackson.
TUESDAY: After a chilly, frosty start, we’ll get temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s amid mainly sunny skies through the afternoon hours as high pressure settles over the southeast. Lows will fall back into the 30s again to start Wednesday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang firm over the southeast through mid-late week – edging farther east by Thursday, ushering in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs Wednesday will be in lower to middle 60s; Thursday running toward 70 degrees for some spots. Clouds will increase through Friday with another warm, somewhat breezy, day ahead of rain chances emerging late in the day, carrying over into Saturday. Rain will exit gradually Saturday for partly sunny skies Sunday with highs trending cooler; back into the 50s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.