First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Monday; gradually warmer this week

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang firm over the southeast through mid-late week – edging farther east by Thursday, ushering in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs Wednesday will be in lower to middle 60s; Thursday running toward 70 degrees for some spots. Clouds will increase through Friday with another warm, somewhat breezy, day ahead of rain chances emerging late in the day, carrying over into Saturday. Rain will exit gradually Saturday for partly sunny skies Sunday with highs trending cooler; back into the 50s.