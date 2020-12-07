Bah Humbug! Most of Mississippi has 0% chance of seeing a White Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It doesn’t appear that most parts of Mississippi will be experiencing a White Christmas this year.
The website Climate.gov has recorded what they say is “the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in the Lower 48 states on December 25.” This is based on environmental information dating back to the 1980s.
They then provide a map showing the probability of snow in certain locations in each of the Lower 48 states.
Sadly, locations in Central and South Mississippi from Jackson all the way to Biloxi have a 0 percent chance of seeing snow on Christmas Day.
But all hope is not lost.
In North Mississippi, in places like Holly Springs and Corinth, the probability of a White Christmas increases to 1 percent. In Hernando it goes up to 2 percent.
The last time Central Mississippi experienced a White Christmas was in 2010, when some locations saw brief periods of snow flurries.
Click HERE to see the probability of a White Christmas in your city.
