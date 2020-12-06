Over 200 connections under boil water notice in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water advisory affecting over 200 connections on Sunday.
The boil water notice has been issued for the following areas:
• Western Hill Subdivision; 39212
- Western Hills Drive
- Old Spanish Trail
- Sundown Trail
- Hillandale Drive
• Hawthorn Drive; 39216
The city says water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
