First Alert Forecast: slight chance for light rain today, mainly dry throughout upcoming work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up this morning to temperatures in the 30′s to lower 40′s areawide. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50′s by this afternoon. A few passing showers are also possible into our Sunday. A system will be approaching the region from the west this morning resulting in clouds to stick around for much of the day and the chance for light rain to develop. Counties along and south of I-20 have the best chance to see rain today, but most of us will end up dry.