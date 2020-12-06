First Alert Forecast: slight chance for light rain today, mainly dry throughout upcoming work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up this morning to temperatures in the 30′s to lower 40′s areawide. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50′s by this afternoon. A few passing showers are also possible into our Sunday. A system will be approaching the region from the west this morning resulting in clouds to stick around for much of the day and the chance for light rain to develop. Counties along and south of I-20 have the best chance to see rain today, but most of us will end up dry.
We’ll likely see the rain move out by this evening and a front should push in by tonight. This will allow highs to remain in the 50′s for tomorrow and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely warm back into the 60′s for the rest of the week. Most of the upcoming week will be dry and mainly sunny. Our next best chance for more showers could potentially be Friday night and into Saturday from another cold front.
