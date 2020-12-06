First Alert Forecast: high temperatures likely above average throughout work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few of us saw a few light showers throughout the day, but most of them have moved out of our area. We will likely remain dry throughout the rest of the day. A cold front is pushing in which will help the clouds clear out tonight. It will be another chilly night with lows in the middle to upper 30′s areawide with mostly clear skies. Cooler air will move in behind the front allowing temperatures on Monday to only climb to the middle 50′s with mostly sunny skies.
By Tuesday and throughout the rest of the work week and into next weekend, we’ll begin to see high temperatures warming back in the 60′s. We will also continue to see fairly quiet and dry conditions throughout most of the week up until Friday night or so. Our next cold front is expected to approach the region by the end of the work week and into next weekend and will likely bring showers along with it.
