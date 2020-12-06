Arrest made in double shooting in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after two people were shot in downtown Jackson.
Jaqwon Allen, 29, is now in custody after a shooting that happened on Pearl Street near Lamar Street Saturday morning.
According to Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department, Allen turned himself in.
One of the shooting victims is Vicksburg Police Investigator Eddie Colbert. Colbert, who was off-duty when the shooting occured, remains in critical condition.
Another man was shot multiple times and also remains in the hospital.
