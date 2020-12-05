Through perseverance, Magee returns to championship glory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There were concerns that it would never come. But after 20 long, trophy-less years, Magee High School finally returned to where it rightfully belongs.
Behind a five touchdown performance from senior quarterback Chandler Pittman, the Trojans captured the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship on Friday with a 49-26 victory over Noxubee County.
“These kids have persevered and fought through all year,” said Magee coach Teddy Dyess. “These guys never flinched.”
It was a special moment, not only because of winning the title to complete the program’s first undefeated season in 40 years, but also because the beginning of the campaign did not get off to the greatest start. After it’s first week of the 2020 season, the Trojans had to take off two weeks after more 60 players and coaches were ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. That time off proved to be the catalyst for MHS’ success with the team appreciating football that much more.
“After quarantine, we realized how much this really meant,” recalled Pittman. “It could be taken away in the snap of a second. So I’m proud to be here today.”
