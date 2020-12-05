Through perseverance, Magee returns to championship glory

It was a special moment, not only because of winning the title to complete the program’s first undefeated season in 40 years, but also because the beginning of the campaign did not get off to the greatest start. After it’s first week of the 2020 season, the Trojans had to take off two weeks after more 60 players and coaches were ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. That time off proved to be the catalyst for MHS’ success with the team appreciating football that much more.