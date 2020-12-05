Teen shot in head at party in Raymond

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot in the head at a party in Raymond early Saturday morning.
Vicksburg police say the 17-year-old was pulled over for speeding on Clay Street after 2:30 a.m.
When they pulled him over, police discovered the teen was shot in the left side of his head.
The teen told police he was shot while at a party in Raymond and had driven himself to Vicksburg.
He was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The teen’s current medical status is unknown at this time.
The Raymond Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
