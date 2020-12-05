Silver Alert issued for missing Holmes Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61 year old Charlie H. Haynes Jr. of Durant, MS, in Holmes County.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Thursday, December 3, 2020, at about 8:30am in the vicinity of Park Street in Holmes County. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.
Charlie H. Haynes Jr. is believed to be in a 2020 beige ES350 Lexus bearing Mississippi license plate HNT1037 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Charlie H. Haynes Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie H. Haynes Jr. contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.
