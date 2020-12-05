People say Canton Christmas Festival highly popular this weekend

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bright lights and Christmas music surrounded the Canton Town Square, Saturday.
Bryan Murphy and his wife drove in from Meridian for the 31st annual Christmas Festival.
“Something magical about seeing lights this time of year,” said Murphy; ‘it’s a beautiful day and we ate downtown. Did some shopping here. So this kind of tops the day off.”
Most people started the night taking pictures in front of the snowflake and gazebo. Others bought tickets to hop on these rides.
Katurah Hughes said she enjoyed it.
“It’s very nice to see the community come out especially during the times of COVID just out of the simplicity of gathering... again some normalcy for us,” said Hughes
Normalcy, it’s what many people said they wanted most out of this year.
Both Hughes and Murphy said this event was needed to escape the hard times.
“I think it’s bold. But I also think it’s necessary especially for our children. I think that’s the best that [Canton Tourism] could do, but to offer the community something I think was definitely needed,” said Hughes.
“We haven’t been able to celebrate Thanksgiving. We’re not gonna be able to celebrate Christmas because of the virus but this is something me and my wife can do and have our own little Christmas,” said Murphy.
