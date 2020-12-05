Mississippi Wolfpack invited to national tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Wolfpack is a 14-and-under non-profit youth football team aimed at providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talents. Head coach Ryan Lindsey and his staff make sure that their players not only excel on the football field but in other areas of life too.
“We don’t have kids that always come from the best situations at times and money can be an issue,” said Lindsey. “Through football, we feel like we can reach their mind, body and soul.”
The only team of its kind, The Wolfpack have been invited to compete at the highest level and will be heading to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for a national tournament.
The team relies solely off of fundraising and they are still $875 away from their goal to cover the costs of the trip.
Visit their Facebook page to learn how to help.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.