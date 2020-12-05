Local organization adopts four families and the Salvation Army for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expressions of gratitude filled the air as the Jackson chapter of the Jack and Jill of America Inc. adopted four families and the Salvation Army for Christmas.
“I am very grateful. very grateful. I really appreciate everything,” said Tarra Humphries. The mother of three said the coronavirus outbreak has turned her world upside down. She doesn’t have a job, goes to school and this is the first time she’s needed assistance. She said the gifts of bikes, helmets, tablets, and cleaning supplies are lifting a burden off her shoulders. “A huge lift off of me with the salvation army and everything. I really appreciate it.”
For almost 30 years, the organization has been holding the “Fun with Santa” event. Organizers scaled-down this year’s event because of the pandemic. They also donated more than 80 bikes and helmets to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
“We feel honored to be able to do something in the midst of a pandemic. We do this every year at the Jackson Medical mall. Because of the pandemic, we have a slight twist on it, but we still wanted to make it happen. This is our 29th year,” said Althea Davis, Jack and Jill Jackson Chapter President
Donations do not stop here. The group also donated clothes and more to Methodist Children’s Home.
“Just to see that tremendous amount of love and the impact on the community and the money peolple were so willing to give, I mean just gives my heart just great joy,” said Stacia Dunson, Chairperson.
