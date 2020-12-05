Local organization adopts four families and the Salvation Army for Christmas

“I am very grateful. very grateful. I really appreciate everything,” said Tarra Humphries. The mother of three said the coronavirus outbreak has turned her world upside down. She doesn’t have a job, goes to school and this is the first time she’s needed assistance. She said the gifts of bikes, helmets, tablets, and cleaning supplies are lifting a burden off her shoulders. “A huge lift off of me with the salvation army and everything. I really appreciate it.”