First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny Saturday, slight chance for rain on Sunday

There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday morning and into the afternoon as the system swings through. This shouldn’t have too much of an impact on any weekend plans you may have. We’ll clear out into Monday as a ridge builds in and we’ll continue to stay fairly quiet and dry throughout much of the upcoming work week. Highs are expecting to stay in the 50′s on Monday and Tuesday before warming to the 60′s by mid-week. Our next rain maker could impact the area by next weekend.