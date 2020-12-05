First Alert Forecast: few showers possible into Sunday, dry & quiet during most of the upcoming work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a very nice and comfortable day. We hit a high of 59 in Jackson which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Our average high temperature for today is near 61 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with clouds increasing overnight. Our next system will swing through tomorrow bringing a front along with it. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning with clouds around the region. A few showers could develop tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain tomorrow and it shouldn’t bring too much of an impact to plans you might have tomorrow. The front will likely exit the region by the evening hours.
A bit cooler air will swing in for Monday likely resulting in highs in the middle 50′s. Our Monday will also consist of mostly sunny skies as well. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50′s into Tuesday before warming into the middle 60′s for the remainder of the work week. Ridging will take place for much of the week allowing quiet and dry conditions to take over. Our next cold front looks to potentially move in by Friday night and into next weekend bringing a chance for more showers and maybe thunderstorms to the area.
