First Alert Forecast: few showers possible into Sunday, dry & quiet during most of the upcoming work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a very nice and comfortable day. We hit a high of 59 in Jackson which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Our average high temperature for today is near 61 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with clouds increasing overnight. Our next system will swing through tomorrow bringing a front along with it. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning with clouds around the region. A few showers could develop tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain tomorrow and it shouldn’t bring too much of an impact to plans you might have tomorrow. The front will likely exit the region by the evening hours.