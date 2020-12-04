Velma Jackson High School transitions to distance learning

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Velma Jackson High School will transition to distance learning from Monday, December 7, until Wednesday, December 23.
School officials said the decision was made after an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst students.
They are expected to return to on-campus learning on January 4 after the holiday break.
Madison County School District said case counts are monitored regularly on each campus.
For now, all other MCS campuses will remain open for on-campus teaching and learning.
