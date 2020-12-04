Stevenson leads USM past Carey, 80-53

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forward Tyler Stevenson tied his career-high with 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds Wednesday to lead the University of Southern Mississippi past William Carey University at Reed Green Coliseum.
Stevenson hit 11 of his 13 shots from the floor as the Golden Eagles shot a collective 54.8 percent from the field. It was an about-face from USM’s season opener, when it hit only 30.8 percent of its host at Jacksonville University.
Swingman Artur Konotsuk came off the bench for 13 points, including 10 in a first half that saw the Golden Eagles take control against their crosstown rivals.
“We have great respect for William Carey,” USM head coach Jay Ladner said. “On our side, I thought we were improved from the Jacksonville game. Of course, I wish we could play them again, but we will hold that till next year.
I thought we were just better (Wednesday), particularly in our intensity.”
And in the paint, where the Golden Eagles (1-1) outscored the Crusaders 48-18 down low. USM also outscored Carey 35-8 off 22 Crusader turnovers.
USM handed out 16 assists on 34 baskets made.
About the only area USM came up short was at the free-throw line, where the Golden Eagles hit a dismal 6-of-17 (35.8 percent).
Tyler Morman had 10 points and four rebounds, while Tae Hardy added 10 points, five assists and two steals. Denjay Harris scored just three points, but grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with a pair of steals.
“We were able to play some new guys significant minutes, and they gave a good account of themselves, from Jeffery Armstrong to Denijay Harris,” Ladner said. “Jay Malone did some good things out there and Tyler Morman added 10 points
“Artur Konontsuk also had one of the better games he’s had at Southern Miss.”
Sayveon Bumpers led Carey with 21 points, including a beat-the-buzzer 3-pointer right before halftime. Maxwell Starwood added 10 points.
- USM and Southern Illinois University mutually agreed to bump their Saturday game to the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles’ next game is now Wednesday at Tulane University in New Orleans.
- Carey (3-3) will visit the University of South Alabama at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
