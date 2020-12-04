Pedestrian killed on I-55 was running from police, officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a man that was hit and killed on I-55 North on Wednesday evening was running from police.
The man, who has been identified as Joshua Robinson, was fleeing on foot when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to authorities.
“The call came in as a man with a gun,” said Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown. “When the officer got there, to the call, he took off running. He ran out in traffic.”
Brown said a caller reported Robinson walking along the I-55 frontage road, carrying a weapon.
“When officers arrived, he began to run west on I-55 and was struck by a vehicle,” Brown said.
The incident occurred around rush hour, just south of Briarwood Drive. Traffic headed south on the interstate was re-routed while the scene was cleared. Robinson was pronounced dead later that night.
Authorities were not sure why Robinson fled.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a toxicology analysis was being performed by the state crime lab.
“We won’t know what is in his system until we get a toxicology analysis,” she said. “And that takes a couple of weeks.”
