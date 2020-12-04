Mississippi fire department makes history with all-female crew

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - The fire department in Lafayette County, Miss. is making history. For the first time, an all-women crew is staffing one of the stations.
When Alexandra Watlington and Elizabeth Byars signed up for the same shift, they never expected photo ops would follow.
”To us, it wasn’t really that big of a deal. I mean, we were just showing up to work another shift,” Byars said.
Byars is an emergency medical responder or an EMR. Watlington is a firefighter and EMT. Together, they’re sort of famous.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was very impressed.
“And I read that and I’m like wow! What a great moment,” Fitch said.
She also paid a visit to the Lafayette County Fire Department to meet the first all-woman crew.
”What do they think about their mama doing this?” Fitch asked Byars.
”They think it’s pretty neat,” Byars responded.
Byars, a mother of two girls, worked at a private school and saw an ad for an EMR class.
”And I thought that would be really good for someone at the school to have that certification. So I signed up for the class, and they convinced me to join the fire department, and here I am,” she said with a laugh.
Watlington however got an earlier start with the fire department.
”My high school actually offered an EMT class. I went to high school in Ohio, and that’s where it all started. I signed up for that class and here I am now,” she explained.
Watlington is also a student at Ole Miss majoring in nursing. She describes her schedule as busy but rewarding.
”It’s exciting. You kind of never know what you’re gonna get yourself into. But I think that’s part of the draw,” she said.
”You get to help people no matter where you go,” she said.
And wherever these two go, they’ll be saving lives and sending a message: women are capable of anything.
Byars and Watlington work out of the Lafayette County Fire Department’s Central Station.
