Madison Central going online due to COVID-19

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and case contacts among students, Madison Central High School is transitioning to distance learning beginning Monday, December 7.
The distance learning will continue at least through December 23, when the Christmas holiday break begins, according to a Madison County Schools news release.
The decision was made in consultation with the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“December 21 and 22 were already scheduled as distance learning days for the entire Madison County School District,” Director of Communications Gene Wright wrote in a news release. “Case counts on each campus are monitored regularly.”
Madison Central students are expected to return to the classroom January 4.
Other schools were expected to remain open for on-campus teaching and learning, according to the release.
It was not known how many students had tested positive for the virus or how many had come in contact with students who had tested positive.
According to MSDH figures, 44 Madison Central students were in quarantine the week prior to Thansgiving.
The release did not say how many students were currently under quarantine.
Velma Jackson also is expected to transition to distance learning Monday.
