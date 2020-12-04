JPD: Man arrested in drive-by shooting of ex-girlfriend

JPD: Man arrested in drive-by shooting of ex-girlfriend
Darrius Quinn, 24 (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | December 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 12:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning.

[ READ MORE: Woman killed, man injured in Jackson shooting ]

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Darrius Quinn.

He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Brianna Branson, while she was sitting in a car on Mobile Avenue.

Another man was also shot during the incident. He was last listed in serious condition.

Police charged Quinn with capital murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.