JPD: Man arrested in drive-by shooting of ex-girlfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning.
The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Darrius Quinn.
He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Brianna Branson, while she was sitting in a car on Mobile Avenue.
Another man was also shot during the incident. He was last listed in serious condition.
Police charged Quinn with capital murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.
