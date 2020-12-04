Friday night & weekend forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sun broke through this afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the middle 50s. The high in Jackson reached 54 today after a morning low of 45 degrees. Average high is 61 this time of year and the average low is 39 degrees. Patchy fog could be an issue tonight and Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Otherwise, expect sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows in the 30s by Sunday morning. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Sunday as a weak disturbance slides tgrough. Expect highs in the 50s with minimal amounts of rain. After Sunday, rain chances look slim to none next week, until maybe the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the 30s. No severe weather or deep freezes are expected over the upcoming 7 days. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 4:55pm. Calm wind tonight and west at 5mph Saturday.