First Alert Forecast: gradual brightening Friday; quiet, cool weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Clouds will hang tough throughout to start the day off across central Mississippi. Clouds break for peeks of sunshine for area during the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to range from the upper 40s and lower 50s north; lower to middle 50s south. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will be transient over the region through the weekend – bringing sunshine Saturday with highs getting into the 50s to near 60 after starting in the middle 30s. Our next system will push over the area Sunday – bringing more clouds into the skies with highs, generally, in the 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance will help to usher in another reinforcing shot of cooler air in the region to start the work week off. Expect highs Monday and Tuesday in the lower 50s after starting off near freezing both mornings. Gradually, milder air will invade through late week with highs returning to the 60s ahead of our next weather maker – a rain maker due in by next weekend.
