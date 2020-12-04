Despite potential furloughs, Southwest still coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Southwest Airlines say they’re still planning to return to Jackson next year, even as they consider cutting 6,800 jobs across the company.
“The announcement of potential furloughs does not affect our plans for Jackson,” Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) spokeswoman LSherie Dean backed up Parrish’s comments, saying that the agency is excited about welcoming the carrier back to the airport.
JMAA oversees the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.
Southwest previously served Jackson-Evers from 1997 to 2014. That year, the company left the market for economic reasons.
On Thursday, CNBC reported the company was facing new economic challenges, and was considering furloughing about 6,800 employees, after it had been unable to make progress in negotiations with labor unions.
Officials with the carrier entered into talks with the unions recently in an effort to cut expenses.
Airlines across the country have struggled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Southwest is no exception, CNBC reported.
Cuts would include more than 1,200 pilots, 1,500 flight attendants, 1,110 customer service staffers and 2,500 ramp, cargo and operations staff, according to CNBC.
News of the potential layoffs comes weeks after JMAA announced the low-cost carrier would be returning to Jackson-Evers in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.