Boat found on Miss. River believed to belong to missing man, teenager

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and teenager that went missing on the Mississippi River on Thursday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The pair have been identified as 21-year-old Zeb Hughes and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the two went duck hunting near Palmira Island on Thursday afternoon.
They were reported missing after not returning and answering their phones.
Sheriff Pace said their truck and boat trailer were found that same evening at the boat landing.
Crews searched for the missing pair into the early hours of Friday morning until bad weather prevented them from continuing.
“We had boats out last night until after 2 o’clock this morning when the fog and the rain just made it too dangerous to be on the water,” Pace said.
The search resumed later that same morning. A boat believed to be theirs was found capsized.
The hope is that the two were able to make it to the bank but at this time they still have not been discovered.
Volunteers with the Cajun Navy, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks personnel, and Warren County and Madison Parish deputies are assisting with the search efforts.
