‘An amazing impact on so many lives.’ Charlotte boy dies after battling cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 8-year-old Charlotte boy battling cancer, who touched so many hearts, has died.
Landon Hartman was battling brain cancer and struggling to find face masks early on in the pandemic. WBTV talked with little Landon and his mother in March, when masks were in high demand and the shortage was causing panic for those with children who rely on masks to stay healthy.
After our story, viewers donated masks to Landon.
Sadly, in a social media post Thursday, Landon’s mom Nikki Byars said that Landon died just days before his ninth birthday.
“Landon traded his cape for wings this morning💛 He is in heaven smiling down on all of us. Please, keep our family in your prayers,” Byars posted on social media. “There is no greater pain than the loss of a child. He has left such an amazing impact on so many lives.”
“Even the common cold just effects them so much different because his immune system is crashed,” Byars said in March.
Because he is more susceptible to germs, Byars took extra precautions at their house and Landon wore a Vogmask every time he left the house.
“Mommy’s baby and Daddy’s boy forever,” Byars posted.
