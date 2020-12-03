With rising COVID-19 cases, Jackson council limits public comments to virtual only

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the time being, if you want to speak at a Jackson City Council meeting, you’ll have to do it virtually.
The council recently approved a measure to temporarily suspend in-person public comments, proclamations, special presentations, commendations and the like, due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Members initially suspending all public comment, but amended the measure at the behest of Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps.
“We want people to comment, but we want people to take this (the virus) seriously,” Stamps said.
“We’re at 3,800 people who have died from coronavirus in Mississippi. Guess how many people died in the Iraq War that were service members killed in action? 3,490,” he said. “More people are dead in Mississippi from coronavirus in a year than American service members who died in Iraq.”
The measure passed on a 4-0 vote. Council members Ashby Foote and Kenneth Stokes were absent.
Stamps said the city will still have to determine how the new rules would work.
“I propose you send people a link, let them click on it and come on screen, and/or you send them a teleconference number, have them call in and press in the code,” he said.
He said the teleconference option also should be available, because some people do not have internet access.
Comments would still be limited to three minutes per person, as allowed under in-person rules.
The council cut out public comments early on during the pandemic but lifted restrictions this summer.
The rules will go into effect at the next meeting.
