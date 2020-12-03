Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rainy and dreary weather will continue tonight with occasional showers, drizzle and chilly temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and holding there through much of the night. While there may be a few morning showers Friday, sunshine will develop during the day with highs in the 50s. This weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and morning lows in the 30s. Dry weather will continue next week with sunshine. A few clouds are possible Sunday into Monday and maybe a brief sprinkle, but it looks like another dry stretch of weather lies ahead of us. Average high is 62 this time of year and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 4:55pm. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and westerly at around 10mph Friday.