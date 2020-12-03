Should you get a COVID-19 vaccine?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is expected to make its debut in the United States in less than two weeks and many people have lots of questions about it.
Will it be like getting a flu vaccine? How painful is it? What are the side effects?
Mississippi is expected to “have a limited number of vaccines by early December,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. The state health leader has even acknowledged that there are conspiracies surrounding the vaccine.
Whatever you decide, Dr. Thirauth Chau, Senior Medical Director, Oak Street Health says be informed about pro’s and cons of the vaccine.
Chau explains vaccines work by eliciting an immune response so that antibodies are made that help neutralize a true infection.
Once the effect of the vaccine is achieved in the development of antibodies, a person who comes in contact with that pathogen will either have minimal symptoms or not develop the illness at all, Chau says; but there are side effects.
“For the two well-known vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, the side effects appear to be minimal, ranging from local pain at the site of injection to headache, body aches, and fatigue,” Chau said. “These side effects are short-term, lasting a few days or less, and with a frequency of less than 10%. Longer term risks are not well known right now but the current data is promising.”
The demand is high for the vaccine, but Mississippi health leaders say the first rounds would likely be made available to front-line healthcare workers, like nurses, and healthcare infrastructure workers.
What sort of protection do vaccines offer?
Chau says vaccines will “build your immunity to the specific illness and prevent development of symptoms, as well as spread to others. It is yet to be determined how long this immunity will last, for instance, some other vaccines do require a booster shot to maintain the immunity after some years.”
