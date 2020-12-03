Over 300 vehicles to be sold at public auction in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 300 vehicles will be sold at the City of Jackson public auction on Saturday, December 5.
The city says the vehicles were either seized, abandoned, or stolen.
The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m., this Saturday, at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.
It is open to the public.
Bidders may preview vehicles on Friday, December 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Requirements:
- There is a $10.00 non-refundable registration and entry fee.
- There is a $7.00 notary fee per vehicle.
- Payment for purchases can be made by cash, credit card, or approved check.
- No one under the age of 18 will be admitted.
- All vehicles are sold “as-is.” There are also no guarantees or warranties on the vehicles.
- All vehicles must be removed by 3:00 pm Friday, December 11.
The auction is being held by Nick Clark of Clark Auctions.
For more information, visit www.nickclarkauctions.com or call Nick Clark, Clark Auctions at 601-317-2536.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.