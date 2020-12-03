Mississippi National Guard promotes new Two-Star General

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard will host a promotion ceremony for Brig. Gen. John “Trent” Kelly at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Dec. 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, invites you to join us in honoring the service and promotion of Brig. Gen. Kelly to the rank of Major General and the official designation as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
The ceremony will be live-streamed via the Mississippi National Guard Facebook page: @nationalguardMS.
Brig. Gen. Kelly is a native of Union, Miss., and has served more than 35 years of honorable military service as an engineer officer in numerous leadership and command positions, including at the company, battalion, and brigade levels.
Kelly has two deployments to Iraq and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Kelly is also a member of the US House of Representatives for the First Congressional District of Mississippi, serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Small Business Committee.
