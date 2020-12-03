MDOT makes history on I-20 replacement bridge construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In March, construction on the I-20 replacement flyover bridge at I-55 began. This week contractors made history in the construction project with a first ever in a road project in our state.
This MDOT construction project has been moving on schedule even with Covid-19.
Contractor Key construction made history using equipment to lay the longest concrete beam on a Mississippi bridge ever.
MDOT spokesman Michael Flood said, “It is a major lift. It is the first time in MDOT history to use a self-propelled modular transport lifting device. It’s definitely- it’s a monumental task.
This week they’ll be placing over the railroad. We hope to get it finished by the weekend, but it all depends on the beam delivery. As you can imagine, it’s a very long process getting these 170 foot beams delivered up from the coast.”
The beams weighing 200,000 pounds each and are being laid for the flyover portion over the railroad tracks. The new bridge will replace the old I-20 bridge which will be demolished after construction.
“Just having a new bridge there will improve traffic in efficiency for not only local computers but the entire state. I-20 between Meridian and Vicksburg- that’s a major cross route there, so it’ll be a major investment, a major win for Mississippi once we get the bridge fully built,” said Flood.
Construction of the new bridge won’t be completed until summer of 2022. MDOT has been able to keep traffic lanes open during construction to limit the impact on motorists.
Michael Flood said, “A lot of cranes and equipment out there, a lot of workers out there from MDOT. The contractors law enforcement officers to our employees so please keep an eye out for these workers and all this equipment which is going to be out there until summer 2022.”
MDOT is reminding drivers to put their phones down and pay attention when driving through the construction zone and look out for workers who are present.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.