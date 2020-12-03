Mayor Lumumba signs executive order closing City Hall, non-essential city offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Lumumba has signed an executive order closing City Hall, all non-essential city offices and city-owned or leased non-essential facilities.
The order also requires non-essential city employees to work remotely and restricts city employee travel. This is the second such order issued by Mayor Lumumba since the pandemic began.
“Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to this pandemic,” said Lumumba. “Infection rates are increasing and it is necessary that we take extraordinary measures to prevent the continued spread of Covid-19 for the health and safety of our city.”
The order is effective beginning Friday, December 4, at midnight and remains in effect through Friday, December 18, or until rescinded or superseded by another order.
