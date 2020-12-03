Man charged with 2nd murder in 2015 crime spree

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County jury found Zebulum James guilty of capital murder.
James is accused of killing 49-year-old Kristy Mitchell in November 2015. Mitchell was shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant in Ridgeland the same night Suzanne Hogan was murdered. Mitchell, who was from Missouri, was in town on a business trip.
James was found guilty in Hogan’s murder last year. A Hinds County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police said he shot and killed the two randomly during a shooting spree. He is also accused of shooting at a Jatran bus, firing into a house and running over a man’s leg repeatedly with his car.
James was diagnosed with mental illness but ruled competent to stand trial in Hinds and Madison Counties.
James was removed from the courtroom for obstruction of justice on Wednesday.
He is set to be sentenced as early as next week.
