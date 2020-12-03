Former U.S. Attorney’s home shot up in drive by

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A home belonging to former U.S. Attorney Greg Davis was riddled with bullets and now Jackson police are investigating.
It happened Thanksgiving night, in a drive by at the home on Rutherford Drive in the Woodlea subdivision of Jackson.
The upstairs window is boarded up and a JPD cruiser has been posted on the street near the house.
3 On Your Side obtained exclusive video from a nearby Ring doorbell camera, showing a vehicle speeding into the neighborhood; stopping in front of the Davis house and then you can hear multiple shots from what sounds like a high-powered semi-automatic weapon.
When the shooting finally stops, you can see the same vehicle speed away from the crime scene. No one was in the home at the time and there are no reports of injuries.
JPD Chief James Davis confirmed this is an open investigation and declined to give any further details saying he doesn’t want to jeopardize any leads.
Sheriff Lee Vance confirmed his department is assisting in patrolling the area.
I reached out to FBI spokesman Brett Carr to see if that agency is involved in the investigation. He referred all questions to Jackson police.
Davis served as U-S Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi from 2012 to 2017.
He was nominated to the position by President Barack Obama.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.